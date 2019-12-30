How to Become a Beautician

If you would like to become a beautician, then you are in the right place. We can take you through all the essential details you need to make it in your chosen career. It is an excellent choice, too – the beauty sector is thriving in the UK and beyond. Customers are spending many billions of pounds on pampering and grooming services. This industry no longer just appeals to women, as men are increasingly interested in health and wellbeing.

What is a beautician?

You will combine all the skills of hair styling, cutting, and shaping with the other beauty treatments such as waxing, nails, massage, and more. Most beauticians offer a range of beauty treatments and experiences. These include:

Hair removal with waxing, threading and more

Eyebrow shaping

Manicures – including some pretty elaborate nail art

Pedicures

Tanning

Massaging

Reflexology and aromatherapy

Facials

Complete makeovers

Specialist treatments to help shape and tone the body

A beautician will handle any physical improvement of the body and face that is non-surgical.

However, as well as dealing with specialist techniques and approaches of the beauty technician, you need to be skilled in managing the customer and business. Therefore, you will need to be able to:

Answer the phone and emails, and greet the clients when they arrive for the treatment

Managing the schedule, so that there are no clashes

Managing the supplies needed for treatments

Managing the customer experience and ensuring they have the perfect treatment each time

Make referrals if necessary, with outside agencies.

How your career will start

You will begin your beautician career with a general, overarching qualification. You will be provided with the skills needed to offer a wide variety of treatments. You will be given the processes and how to use the necessary substances safely. You will be guided on what to look for if the treatment is causing a reaction. Then, you will be guided on how to help the customer with these effects.

You will then continue your learning. You will likely learn from those in the salon alongside you. However, a lot of beauticians also undertake further training so they can specialize in a specific area. You may become a specialist in massage or tanning, for instance. You may decide you want to focus your skills of applying semi-permanent make-up. The opportunities to make your career the one you choose is part of the charm of this industry.

The skills you will need

You will be working in a customer-focused environment. This means that the essential skills are those that help you work with people successfully. You will need to put clients at their ease, as well as persuade them of your ability and expertise.

To be successful, you will need to be friendly and welcoming. Your manner, attitude and personality should all come together to make the customer feel important. The client will only enjoy the experience if they feel safe and relaxed, so this is your responsibility. You will also need to project a passion for your trade and possess a level of artistic skill.

There will be times when you need to be tactful and diplomatic. Your customers may ask for treatments or make suggestions that would not suit them or make them look silly. You will have to be understanding and help shape choices that will encourage an improved self-confidence.

Most importantly, you will need to continue to learn. The techniques and methods of beauticians will change over time. You will need to keep up to date with the latest trends and approaches. To continue to be an expert in beauty requires a sustained commitment.

Becoming qualified

To be considered a qualified beautician, you will need Level 2 or Level 3 Beauty Therapy qualifications, as a minimum. You will need public liability insurance, and so most employers will demand this as the bare minimum qualification for working in their salon.

It is essential to check that the course you are following is with an accredited body that will be recognized by insurers and employers. To get onto such a course, you should be asked to prove you have good qualifications in at least English and Math, if not three others as well.

You might start your career as an assistant or an apprentice and build your client-base over time. You need to keep an open mind, start slowly and learn from others before pushing to practice on clients yourself.

