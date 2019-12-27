“It’s sooooo pigmented!” is a phrase you most likely hear in almost every influencer-review video on YouTube. There’s no doubt that “pigmented” has become a buzzword in the world of beauty. And if everyone uses to describe every eyeshadow under the sun, how can you tell which ones are the real deal? This is where we step in! We tested multiple formulas to distinguish the pigmented from the “sooo pigmented” eyeshadows.

Can we go back to the basics and remind you what’s pigment all about? The term is used to describe the color payoff of the products. Of course, the more the merrier! However, we took into consideration multiple factors in the making of our Most Pigmented Eyeshadows for Every Budget list. First, we wanted to see full coverage in one swipe of the brush. Then, minimal fallout. Moreover, there’s no doubt that the eyeshadows must blend like a dream because no one has the time for products that make life harder. Lastly, these eyeshadows provide a long-wearing effect. That means the pigment won’t sink into your eyelids after two hours spent in the club!

In other words, these eyeshadows have overall satisfying formulas on top of insane color payoff. Since everyone is throwing the “so pigmented phrase” for everything nowadays, we wanted to make sure you get the best color payoff for your money. There you have it, the most pigmented eyeshadows for every budget, ahead.

Dior 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow $62.00

