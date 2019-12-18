See & Try The Hottest 2020 Makeup Trends Before Everyone Else

It’s that time of the year when we need to wave goodbye to makeup trends that don’t deserve to become the new classics and welcome new obsessions. In a time when makeup products launch with the speed of light, it’s hard to predict what is going to be on-trend in the following three or six months or the entire year. We looked everywhere on the internet, from celebrity makeup artists’ Instagram accounts to beauty brands’ accounts, to Pinterest searches, to get an idea of what are the biggest 2020 makeup trends. From colorful makeup looks to statement vinyl lips, we are going to have another bold year when it comes to beauty. There you have it – the absolute hottest makeup trends to try in the new year.

Color-Blocked Makeup Looks

Photo By @peachesmakeup/Instagram

Color-blocking, multicolored makeup looks are among the biggest 2020 makeup trends, beauty gurus predict. There are countless ways to hop on this trend, from contrasting eyeshadows on the eyes to applying different lipstick colors on your upper and lower lip.