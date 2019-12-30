All You Need To Know About Keto BHB

The New Year is fast approaching, and with it comes our manic needs to set New Year’s resolutions and stick to them.

If you are like millions of Americans out there at this time of year, you are guilty of overindulgence and partaking in all of the fat, sweet, and unnecessary that the holidays have to offer. Do you really need three spritz cookies for your morning coffee break? How about that extra piece of cheesecake with dinner?

In search of the latest greatest way to improve our lifestyle without depriving ourselves of absolutely everything, many of us dive into the keto way of living and eating to see if we can gain as we lose.

What is eating Keto, anyway?

Ketogenic ways of eating have recently taken the forefront in the diet and health industry. Essentially, eating keto means sticking to a low-carb, healthy fat and high protein lifestyle in an effort to switch the body over to a process of metabolic function called ketosis. When your body is in a state of ketosis, it is no longer burning carbs and simple sugars for fuel. It is burning fat cells. People who eat ketogenic-approved foods note that they feel satisfied, and that they aren’t really dieting or depriving themselves of delicious food combinations.

How does one eat keto? What are keto approved foods?

Most people enjoy rich and satisfying food combinations on the keto diet. Some of these keto-approved foods include:

Seafood, beef, and poultry

Non-starchy and cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, and spinach

Cheese, cream, butter, healthy cooking oils

Coconut oil

Nuts and seeds

Avocados

Some fruits and berries

Eggs

Greek yogurt

Cottage cheese

Olives

Coffee and tea

In addition, you can use nut flours, artificial sweeteners like stevia and other baking essentials to make some pretty terrific keto treats, so there is no need to deprive your sweet tooth, either.

The buzz about keto bhb

Part of the buzz about keto and what it does for the body is the miracle that is keto bhb. Bhb, or beta-hydroxybutyrate, is the potential miracle byproduct of the ketogenic process.

Bhb is one of three keynotes that is a byproduct of the process of ketosis, and it has the potential to slow down the aging process, protect every cell in the body from excess oxidative stress, and even increase your lifespan. When fat is broken down, Bhb acts as a nutrient, fueling your cells with extra energy and providing extra assistance for all sorts of metabolic processes that take place in the body.

Three of the most significant benefits that the production has on the body are:

1. Improved cognitive function

The brain might only make up 2 percent of our body weight, but it accounts for over 25 percent of our daily energy requirements. The brain typically relies on glucose for fuel, but in periods of starvation or low carbohydrate intake, it can quickly switch to living off of bhb, and it does so very efficiently. The result is improved cognitive function, less brain fog, and better mental clarity overall.

2. Improved gene expression

Our DNA is the biological blueprint for our body; it literally dictates how we will grow, develop, and even age as we go through life. If DNA becomes broken or compromised, it interferes with the ability of our genes to fully express themselves and run their programs. The presence of bhb in the bloodstream helps to inhibit some of this stress on the DNA, allowing programs to develop to their fullest, healthiest potential.

3. Fights oxidative stress and excessive keynotes

Bhb has also been proven to fight oxidative stress and the production of excessive keynotes in the body. It does so by inhibiting the production of FOXO proteins that can mess with many important mechanisms in the body. Bhb is also capable of slowing and even stopping inflammatory biomarkers that could lead to chronic illness and disease.

How do I promote the production of bhb in my body?

The process of eating a clean keto diet alone is sufficient enough for many to begin producing bhb more efficiently, although there are several keto bhb supplements that have now been introduced as dietary supplements that can help boost production as well. Talking to your doctor about incorporating these supplements as part of a total wellness plan is recommended before taking them.

Are you convinced yet?

For many, the keto lifestyle is the way to go when it comes to promoting better overall health, lowering weight, and improving the quality of life. Are you ready to go keto yet? If so, a delicious, energetic lifestyle is in your future….excess production of bhb is just the icing on the delicious keto cake!

