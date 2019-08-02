Ginger Peach Is Fall’s Prettiest Ombre Hair Color Trend

Pastels are no longer a rare choice. Ever since these universally flattering hues rose to fame, the pretty peach hair color has been one of the most requested dye jobs. Plain peach is the perfect summery shade, but there are many other peach blends that were trending on Instagram. From neon peach to the dessert-inspired peach cobbler, we have seen many stunning interpretations of this orange-meets-pink hair color. The latest trending hair color in the peach range is called ginger peach. It’s the perfect transition hair color that will take you from summer to fall. Read on to discover all the details about this unique hair color.

Photo By @shmeggsandbaconn/Instagram

Megan Schipani, a colorist specialized in vivid hues, recently posted a photo of a bright ginger dye job she did on her client Dina Ciccarelli. In the photo, you can see a gorgeous peachy ombre blend that goes from brown brunette root to tangerine and pastel peach ends. And a new fall trend was born – ginger peach hair.