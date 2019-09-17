The Hottest Winter Hairstyles to Try in 2019

Hot girl summer is over, and we are so ready for a breath of fresh air. As we are adjusting our makeup and hair routines for the colder days, we can’t help but think about all the chic hairstyles we are about to try this season. The high temperatures forced us to commit to updos, which is not the case with cooler weather. However, we can’t say that the winter weather is not challenging for our hair. That’s why we opt for hairstyles that can stand those wild weather conditions. We sourced the hottest winter hairstyles for you to start the cold season with style. Flip through this article to discover more.

Photo By @natalieannehair/Instagram

Blizzards, sleet, winds, please have mercy for our hair. And in case you don’t, we’ll keep our hair in place with chic pearl-embellished hair clips!