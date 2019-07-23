The Brightest Hair Colors to Try in 2019

When it comes to summer hair color ideas, most of us crave something bright and bold. If lighter highlights are too boring for you, we tracked all the best brights that are perfect for this summer and all year round. We have something for every taste – neons, pastels and rich hues that take the breath away. These dye jobs are gorgeous no matter the season. Flip through this article to pick your favorite bright shade.

Lavender Hair

Photo By @pinkishgirlhair/Instagram

Lavender hair is one of the most in-demand hair colors a few seasons in a row. This gorgeous shade will allow you to get a bright dye job without being too loud. It’s a universally flattering hair color that everyone can pull off.