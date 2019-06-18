The Chicest Hair Trends to Try in Summer 2019

Tired of the over-hyped beachy waves that keep coming back season after season? The latest summer hair trends are anything but boring! Maximalism is taking over the hair department this season, leaving you with many daring options from overly accessorized hairstyles to bold dye jobs. Feast your eyes on the hottest hair trends of summer 2019.

More is More

Photo By @justinemarjan/Instagram

The latest summer trends will make you obsessed with hair accessories! It’s not so much about the hairstyle or the haircut as it’s about how you accessorize your hair. Ultra glamorous hair accessories will help you turn a basic pony or braid into a statement hair moment.