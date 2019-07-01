Peach Cobbler Hair Is The Most Delicious Summer Trend

So far, we’ve seen many treat-inspired hair color trends from candy apple red to vanilla chai, but the latest trending hair color is set to give you hair so good you wish you could eat it. The peach cobbler hair trend is the perfect summer upgrade especially if you already have red hair. And even if you are a fabulous blonde or gorgeous brunette, the warm peach cobbler hair color will freshen up your look. Read on to discover more about this exciting hair trend.

Photo By @thestrawberryblonder/Instagram

Peach cobbler hair is an irresistible blend of sunkissed shades that looks flattering on any complexion. It’s a subtle dye job with ombre effect composed of buttery blonde tone and rich orange hues.