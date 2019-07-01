Peach Cobbler Hair Is The Most Delicious Summer Trend

Peach Cobbler Hair Is The Most Delicious Summer Trend 8

So far, we’ve seen many treat-inspired hair color trends from candy apple red to vanilla chai, but the latest trending hair color is set to give you hair so good you wish you could eat it. The peach cobbler hair trend is the perfect summer upgrade especially if you already have red hair. And even if you are a fabulous blonde or gorgeous brunette, the warm peach cobbler hair color will freshen up your look. Read on to discover more about this exciting hair trend.

Peach Cobbler Hair Is The Most Delicious Summer Trend 3
Photo By @thestrawberryblonder/Instagram

Peach cobbler hair is an irresistible blend of sunkissed shades that looks flattering on any complexion. It’s a subtle dye job with ombre effect composed of buttery blonde tone and rich orange hues.

Prev1 of 6
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.