Is it Safe to Buy Diamond Jewelry Online?

The short answer to this question is a definite yes. But there is a caveat: it is only safe if you buy from a reputable reseller and distributor. Also, you need to be aware of the prevailing market price. Remember the adage: if something is too good to be true, it probably is.

So, buying diamond jewellery online has become very efficient in recent years. It is easier now to run a background check on the website of the diamond store. A quick search of the company name will yield positive or negative reviews.

You should also be wary if your search turns out zero results. Why does not a company selling thousands of dollars of jewellery have an online footprint? Chances are, it engages in underhanded tactics to cheat buyers.

Of course, that is not the case at all times. New companies, for instance, naturally get a few results when you go to the search engine. But the main warning still rings true: you should be wary of jewelers with no track record.

What Are the Kinds of Diamond Jewelry?

When you talk about diamond jewellery online, you are referring to rings, earrings, and necklaces. In terms of market share, diamond rings constitute 51.97% of the pie, according to the 2016 data. It is followed by earrings, which make up 21.12% of the demand, and then necklaces, which cover 11.69% of the sales.

Europe and North America are the primary consumers of diamond jewellery online. Both continents are expected to be dominant players in the industry, although China is quickly creeping up as a significant consumer.

The demand for diamonds has fluctuated over the years. From the record of 177 million carats mined in 2005, the production went up and down in more than a decade. In 2018, some 147 million carats were produced by mines all around the world.

Russia remains the top producer of diamonds in the world as it produced more than forty-three million carats in 2018. The country was followed by Botswana and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The big five are responsible for almost half of the world’s production of diamonds.

What are Lab-grown Diamonds?

Apart from hardiness, the common characteristic of diamonds is it is tough to mine. The mining company has to spend billions during the exploration process, with no guarantee that it can recoup its investments. It is one of the primary reasons why diamonds remain expensive.

However, in recent years, scientists have successfully cultured diamonds in the laboratory. While purists may argue that synthetic diamonds are fake, they have the same physical and chemical characteristics and properties of mined diamonds.

Even gemologists with years of experience cannot accurately spot the difference between lab-grown and mined diamonds. Synthetic diamonds also feature more cuts and shapes compared to natural gems. You can choose from oval, radiant, emerald, princess, and cushion. Nowadays, gemologists have even managed to produce different hues for these synthetic diamonds.

Nevertheless, if you are a purist, you can always inquire with the online seller if the jewellery they are selling is produced by mines or from the laboratory.

