10 Fancy Holiday Nail Ideas That Scream Festive Season

You are already in a festive mood? Great! This the season to be bright, merry and exaggerate! Make the holiday spirit within you smile with a manicure that screams festive season loudly and boldly. Now it’s the time to cover your nails in glitter, decorative elements, chic metallic nail polish colors and more! In case you are not the maximalist type, there are toned-down holiday nail designs that will match your style and personality. Whether you like to do your nails at home or book in the salon, our gallery of creative holiday nail ideas will give you plenty of inspo. Scroll down to find your perfect festive manicure and pin your favorite designs.

Photo By @_nailgirlshae/Instagram

If you nurture an elegant style, this classy nail art will perfectly match your aesthetic. The color combination gives off holiday vibes without being too loud. You can nail this design at home with a few nail polishes and tape to draw precise lines.