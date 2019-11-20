Why Dubai is Now the Chicest Destination Ever

“Travel expands the mind and fills the gap.” A famous quote behind the realms of adventure. Holidays are approaching, and you must be wondering about your next trip. What if we said you should consider a trip to the exotically beautiful Middle East? Dubai is the real deal. With the exclusive beauty of fashion, cultural, and feel of architecture, it drives you to a beautiful world of adventure and magic. All thanks to Dubai’s ultra-contemporary and cosmopolitan lifestyle that the city has worked hard to develop over the last 25 years. The obtainable delicate balance between old and new takes you through several audacious activities. Spending your morning at Jumeriah beach and cooling off your evening at Ski Dubai. You can also think of starting your day at Gold and Spice Souks before shopping at the contemporary Dubai Mall. Below are some of the chicest places in Dubai to visit for those wanting to diverse, luxurious experience.

Burj Al Arab

The Burj`s graceful profile imposes an ancient wooden cargo vessel. The set of art was completed in 1996 and comes with its helipad, including several chauffeur-driven limousines and Rolls Royce. Despite the conspicuous foyer, that depicts a gold-leaf magnificence and captivating fountain, there are 202 suites sculpted with more trimmings than a Christmas turkey.

The architecture: The Da Vinci tower

The 400-meter-tall Dynamic Tower in Dubai is set with floors that can rotate independently, the first of its kind! In 2010 it set a record of the world’s tallest building. It’s one of its kind that rotates per specific changes like the wind. Currently, the architects are expanding it to give occupants views of the desert and sea all in one day, with a view that changes hourly.

Burj Khalifa

The Burj Khalifa takes you through an imposing exploit of engineering and architecture. The two observation areas at 128th and 148th floor enable you to have a full view of the city. Take the perfect selfie at the top of this building and your Instagram is set!

History: Bastakiya Quarter

The Bastakiya Quarter is among the top quaint, real historic sites in Dubai. With many restored buildings featuring wind towers, and some private homes, there’s a full environment of cultural understanding. This is considered “old Dubai” and how it looked before the industrial boom.

Dubai Marina

The Dubai Marina is a walk at night live with lights and nightlife. The affluent neighborhood is a relaxing place with JBR beach, al fresco dining, leisure complex and sandy stretches. Dubai Marina is a pack of different fashion brands and activities ranging from skydiving to jet skiing.

Dubai Spice Souk

You can aimlessly stroll at the small covered market a few steps from Deira Old Souk abra station. A welcoming sound of Arabic chatter renders the atmosphere as vendors toil to discharge saffron, cardamom and other Arabic herbs from burlap sacks. They also sell plastic groceries and other household items. It’s a

must place to visit for real Middle Eastern goodies for yourself or as a gift!

Take a trip to Dubai and experience an epic and adventurous journey. If you are in to luxurious travel and viewing things very few have seen before, Dubai is for you to stay ahead of the travel trend.

