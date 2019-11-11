10 Statement Jewelry Pieces That Will Upgrade Your Fall Style

The right jewelry can upgrade your entire outfit and make you the best-dressed person around. Whether you are a fan of massive jewelry that gets all the attention or want something classy and simple, you are in the right place to discover the chicest pieces that will make your outfits pop.

Can we tell you a secret? Even if you refuse to splurge on expensive clothing, fancy jewelry will make you look like a million-dollar babe. Technically, spending money on accessories is for the highest good of your entire style and bank account. That said, you shouldn’t feel guilty when treating yourself to some lavish bracelet or ring. We included pieces for every budget and occasion in our jewelry edit, so you will for sure find something that ticks all the boxes.

We looked for necklaces, bracelets, rings and more that look expensive and polished no matter the price tag. These items will make minimalist outfits look classier and maximalist outfits look more delicate. And since the giving season is ahead of us, you might want to prepare chic presents for your nearest and dearest to avoid the last-minute gift shopping hassle.

Scroll down to discover the most fabulous rings, earrings, necklaces, and rings and shop your favorite items.

Huge Lavender-Hued Statement Ring $149.00

Get Yours Here