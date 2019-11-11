Classic Accessories for the Modern Man

When it comes to men’s fashion, one of the best ways to dress up an outfit is to use stylish and interesting accessories. There are many different types of accessories you can incorporate into a variety of outfits regardless of what occasion you are dressing up for. To get an idea of some you should keep in mind for your next formal dinner or meeting, consider the list of suggestions provided below.

Watches

Having a well-selected watch on your wrist is an excellent way to dress up any outfit. In addition to providing a great look, watches provide plenty of utility that can come in handy whether you’re keeping an eye on the time when preparing for a formal event or preparing to clock your heart rate at the gym. Look up different types of watches that provide a multitude of benefits. Many brands, such as Alpina watches, provide models that offer plenty of different looks that can suit plenty of different activities and styles. For a classic look, consider a watch with a leather band and a simple face.

Belt

Put time into selecting a belt that matches the color scheme of your attire while also fitting you correctly. A well-selected belt can place a finishing touch on any outfit. Always take into consideration the color of your dress shoes when selecting a belt for formal wear.

Handkerchiefs

Incorporating a folded handkerchief into your outfit is a great way to add a bit of color and varying patterns to your suits. Having plenty of interestingly colored and patterned pocket squares on hand can make you stand out from others while also giving a more unique look to your suits on different days. You can look up different folding techniques to give your pocket squares a little extra flash and depth.

Tie Bar

If you wear a tie on a regular basis, consider getting a tie bar to add a bit of style to your everyday look while also keeping your tie in place. A tie bar is perfect for preventing your tie from flying around on windy days. It also will prevent your tie from getting into your food and drinks when you are taking your lunch or coffee breaks throughout the day. Make sure you match your tie bar to any other metallic accessories you may be wearing.

There are many ways you can spice up your outfits while maintaining a subtly classy look. By incorporating the accessories above, you can make yourself stand out at any formal engagement.

