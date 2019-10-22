10 Best Nike Shoes of All Time

Nothing makes you move as fast as a pair of good shoes. And when it comes to comfort and style, there’s hardly any brand that can beat Nike. Ever since its inception in 1972, this name has been revolutionizing the footwear industry with products that are better than their predecessors.

Fancy taking a look at some of the best produced shoes by the Swoosh? Here you go!

We bring to you ten best Nike shoes of all time. From Air Jordans to Air Maxs – here’s what makes the sneaker aficionados keep falling for the brand. For a detailed comparison of the best Nike shoes, we’d recommend you to check RepublicLab.com. And you’d love that you did!

For now, let’s take you to the world of Nike’s best of the bests.

1. Nike Air Force 1

The first ever basketball shoe to boast the Nike Air technology, AF 1 was introduced in 1982. And since then, there’s been no looking back. It has transitioned well over the years, and you can get this pair with features that are hard to miss.

From low to mid and high top styles, AF 1 is what almost every sneaker lover aspires to have. With crisp leather edges that create a much more streamlined silhouette and padded collar that provides unmatched comfort – it’s the footwear that’s meant for traction and stability seekers.

2. Nike Air Jordan 1

Released in April 1985, the iconic black and red Air Jordan made a stunning pair of shoes. Donned by none other than the football legend Micheal Jordan, it’s a legacy and nothing less. Excellent in looks, comfort, and design, this product was durable to the core. No wonder why MJ couldn’t help himself but wear it, even after getting fined $5,000 per game he wore it.

It made history and started an era of Jordans. The AJ 1 continues to be a footwear staple with its updated versions, and rightfully so.

3. Nike Air Huarache

When Tinker Hatfield designed this pair of shoes, who would have thought that it’s going to be a marvel. Debuted in 1991, the Nike Air Huarache became a blessing for athletes. The lining was so designed that it perfectly molded to the shape of the foot and ankle of the wearer. That’s what the foam sole with encapsulated Nike Air cushioning offers – absolute comfort.

From the basketball courts, it reached the city streets pretty quick, thanks to its great looks. No wonder why it’s hailed as a sneaker essential to date!

4. Air Trainer 1

Another masterpiece from Tinker Hatfield, this shoe was designed to perform not just on the courts but in the gym as well. Powered by the brand’s much-acclaimed Air technology, this one was all about style and comfort. It featured a higher cut and lateral outrigger to provide support and stability like no other footwear.

And its foot-securing strap ensured that the forefoot lock down gets increased along with the lifted heel.

5. Nike Classic Cortez

When a shoe has the term ‘classic’ in its name, it has to be this awesome. Designed by Bill Bowerman, the Classic Cortez made an entry into the world of sneakers in 1972. And we can’t thank him enough for this invention. With leather and synthetic leather construction, it meant serious usage with assured long-term durability.

Either get it for its foam midsole that provides lightweight cushioning or the rubber outsole that comes with herringbone pattern for traction, this one is a must-buy for everyone looking for a serious training shoe.

6. Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3

Adorning the brand’s excellent Flyknit construction, the Air VaporMax Flyknit 3 changed the game of running. From amazing looks to a breathable fit – this pair offers everything to the lovers of running.

VaporMax Air technology ensures lightweight responsiveness. And the Flyknit upper makes sure that good support and unbeatable stretch become your next best friends. With its springy bounce, it has become a favorite of runners worldwide and continues to make new fans every day.

7. Nike Air Jordan 3

Tinker Hatfield can never go wrong with his designs. Can he? Well, the Air Jordan 3 validates the fact that this architect surely understood shoes better than anybody else. Adding his genius to the budding Jordan legacy, Tinker gifted one of the best basketball sneakers to us.

Being Michael Jordan’s third signature basketball shoe, it carved a niche in the industry in no time. Released in 1988, this shoe was the first AJ to feature the soon iconic Jumpman logo and is still one of the hottest selling sneakers from the brand.

8. Air Max 1

Another one from Tinker Hatfield’s arsenal, the Air Max 1 is believed to be inspired by Hatfield’s admiration for the Pompidou Centre in Paris, France. It was crafted with a visible air pocket in the heel, showcasing Nike’s revolutionary Air-Sole unit which was actually invented in 1978.

Although the Air Max 1 was released in 1987, the visible air in its heel was a first ever revelation of the ground-breaking Air-Sole unit.

9. Air Max 90

When the comfort and style offered by the Air Max 1 get accentuated with interesting colors, increased air bubble size and midsole, you get a pair of Air Max 90 shoes. Again, crafted by none other than Tinker Hatfield, the Air Max 90 features some incredible mechanisms like the unique lacing system, the large Nike Air heel cap, brilliant colorways.

With their lightweight cushioning and stunning color combinations, these next-generation Air Max shoes have become a favorite of many athletes and collectors across the globe.

10. Nike Air Foamposite Pro

This pair never fails to turn heads with its futuristic looks. The rubber outsole, along with herringbone pattern of this footwear, offers multidirectional traction for optimal footwork seekers.

Featuring a streamlined upper that’s absolutely lightweight and responsive cushioning, it’s a boon for athletes and fashionistas alike. And its Zoom Air technology provides responsive, low-profile cushioning too.

Rock them

So, these are some classic sneakers from the house of Nike. Which one from these do you own? Add your favorite shoes from this wonderful brand to this list. We’d love to read about your cherished possessions bearing the Swoosh.

