The Cutest Ankle Tattoos For Women

Women have worn ankle tattoos for centuries, but today’s creations are something else. The ankle is a great place for ink as each step is giving life to the tattoo. There are many options to decorate your ankle, from feminine inks that gracefully fit on the ankle to fun designs that are made to brighten up your days. Although tattoos are socially acceptable nowadays, placing your tattoo on the ankle gives you the option to hide it whenever you need. Take a look at these ten super cute ankle tattoos for women that will flaunt your walk.

Photo By @tattooist_yammy/Instagram

Having a furry baby that you love more than your life? Put it on your ankle! That good boy sure deserves a special spot on your body, so it can follow your steps everywhere you go.