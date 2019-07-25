Cute Tattoo Ideas For Women

Tattoos are a great way of expressing yourself through art that will grace your body forever. However, deciding which tattoo to get is often a long and tiring process. When choosing a tattoo, you might need to take into consideration other factors such as the policy of your workplace. This means you need to choose a place that’s easy to cover. We gathered the cutest tattoos for women to inspire your first (or next) ink.

Photo By @juliatattooer/Instagram

This minimalistic tattoo will bring vacay vibes into your everyday life. Sun, sea, sand and palm tree – what else to ask for?