The Chicest Short Hairstyles for Black Women

Whether you want to wear your hair slick and glossy or curly and full of natural texture, a short hairstyle is a fabulous choice. You get to rock a chic cut without having to deal with a high maintenance hair routine. Short cuts are easier to style and equally feminine as long locks. It’s important to find the right style for you that shows off your personality and emphasizes the beauty of your best assets. From fierce pixie cuts to trending bobs, short haircuts offer more options than you might think. In this article, we sourced the best short hairstyles for black women that will steal everyone’s attention.

Deep Side Parted Asymmetrical Bob

Photo By @curlkalon/Instagram

Bobs are huge in 2019, so you might want to finally make an appointment for a big chop. To add a chic note, opt for an asymmetrical cut that frames your face in a seductive way.