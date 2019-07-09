Diamond studs are the ultimate accessory. They’re timeless, gorgeous, luxurious, and they go with every outfit. But if you’ve ever shopped for diamond studs, you know that searching for the right pair can be a bit confusing. Every diamond is unique in quality, shape, and size. So how do you know which diamonds you should choose for your studs? Or which style of stud setting would be right for you? In this post, we’re clearing up all the confusion around buying diamond studs with a step-by-step guide on how to choose diamond stud earrings.

Step 1: Pick Your Shape

First, decide which shape of diamonds you want for your diamond stud earrings. Your diamond’s shape has a big impact on the style of your earrings, so consider that when you pick your shape. Diamonds come in many shapes, like round, princess, oval, cushion cut, pear, emerald, marquise, asscher cut, radiant, and heart. Round is by far the most popular diamond shape, so round diamonds are an excellent option if you want diamond studs with a classic look. You can never go wrong with round diamond studs!

Many people already know which diamond shape they want, while others have to think about it a bit. If you’re not quite sure which diamond shape is right for you, here’s a diamond shape style guide to help you find your perfect match:

Round: Classic, Brilliant

Princess: Contemporary, Chic

Oval: Traditional, Sophisticated

Cushion Cut: Vintage, Classic

Pear: Unique, Elegant

Emerald: Retro Era Vintage

Marquise: Unique, Bold

Asscher Cut: Art Deco Era Vintage

Radiant: Contemporary, Glamorous

Heart: Unique, Romantic

Step 2: Pick Your Setting Style

Once you know which diamond shape is right for you, it’s time to think about which setting style you want. Settings do two things: hold your diamonds in place and add to the style of your earrings. There are three main categories of settings to choose from: prong settings, bezel settings, and halo settings.

Prong settings are a classic option and they’re what most people think of when they imagine diamond studs. With a prong setting, metal prongs hold your diamonds in place, leaving the sides of the diamonds exposed, which helps them catch light.

Next, we have bezel settings. Bezel settings consist of a metallic ring that encloses your diamond on all sides. Bezel settings keep your diamond well protected and will give your studs a sleek, contemporary look.

Finally, we have halo settings, which are a glamorous option. With halo settings, your diamonds are held in place in the center of a ring of metal that’s been set with smaller diamonds. Going with halo settings will add brilliance and visual impact to your earrings.

In addition to choosing the type of setting you want, you’ll also need to pick a precious metal for your studs. Do you want your settings to be made of yellow gold, white gold, rose gold, or platinum? Choose your favorite precious metal for your diamond studs’ settings. If you don’t have a favorite precious metal, you can always choose your precious metal based on which would best compliment your skin undertones. Yellow gold works well with warm undertones, rose gold looks great with neutral undertones, and both white gold and platinum work well with cool undertones.

Step 3: Decide On Your Budget

After you have a good idea of the style of studs you’re looking for, it’s time to consider your budget. Diamond studs come in a wide range of prices. You can find studs that cost only a couple hundred dollars and studs that cost many thousands of dollars. Generally, the price of diamond studs goes up as the carat weight and quality of the studs’ diamonds go up.

So how much should you spend on diamond studs? There’s no “right” amount. Feel free to spend as little or as much as you like. If it’s important to you to have larger, higher quality diamonds for your studs, know that you’ll have to spend a bit more. On the other hand, if you’d be happy with smaller studs with slightly lower quality, you can get by with a smaller budget.

Step 4: Pick Your Diamonds

Finally, it’s time to pick your diamonds! If you’ve followed the rest of this guide, this part will be simple. By now, you know which shape of diamonds you want and your ideal setting style. And you’ll also have set your budget. So all that’s left to do is pick diamonds that are within your budget.

There are two things that will affect how much the diamonds you’re shopping for cost: their carat weight and their quality. Carat weight, which can help you understand a diamond’s size, is one of the famous 4Cs of diamonds. The other three of the 4Cs are cut, color, and clarity, which can help you understand a diamond’s quality.

A Summary of the Four C’s

Carat: A weight measurement that indicates a diamond’s size.

Cut: A grading of how well a diamond was cut.

Color: A grading of how white a colorless diamond is.

Clarity: A grading of how flawless a diamond is.

When you choose a diamond, you’ll want to think about the balance of carat weight and quality that will work best within your budget. The higher a diamond’s carat weight, the more expensive it will be. The same goes for quality: the higher a diamond has been graded in cut, color, and clarity, the more expensive it will be. So when you’re shopping within a budget, you’ll have to think about which is more important to you: size or quality? If size is your top concern, go with slightly lower quality diamonds that have a higher carat weight. If quality is your main concern, you may want to go with lower carat diamonds so you’ll be able to get diamonds that are excellent in quality. Or, if you want a balance of size and quality, try to balance these two elements within your budget and get very good quality diamonds in the highest carat weight your budget will allow.

