3 Sexy Hairstyles for Every Bombshell

katarina van derham

It’s the beginning of the summer party season, so it’s time to impress! You can try one of these three trendy hairstyles to steal the show during your events throughout the year. These bombshell hairstyles will surely make you the life of any party.

Classic Glam Hair

The classic glam look is timeless, so it never goes out of style. It’s a relaxed, carefree look that also tells people that you have the “glam” factor. It’s that perfect mix between casual and classy that will work great for any party or event.

90’s Glam Hair

The 90’s supermodel hair is back, and it is better than ever. Give your look that “something extra” by strutting the “Baywatch” waves at your next party.

70’s Glam Hair

This sexy 70’s-inspired hairstyle is perfect for the days when you want extreme volume. This is definitely your go-to, show-stopping look for any event that requires that extra glam factor.

Written by Malorie Mackey
Malorie Mackey is an actress and writer living in Los Angeles, CA. Malorie's first published book entitled "My Playboy Story: Hopping from Richmond to Hollywood" was published in 2017. Since then, Malorie's short story "What Love Has Taught Me" has been published in the anthology "Choices," and she has been writing and blogging about travel and adventure in hopes to publish her next book about travel soon. She believes that everyone should enjoy a little adventure in their lives.