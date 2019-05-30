5 Affordable Rolex Watches for New Collectors

Are you a Rolex watch lover? Then you have come to the right place!

Rolex watches are popular with collectors across the world and favored for their sheer beauty in design, as well as their detailed craftsmanship. Designed and manufactured in Geneva, Switzerland, these designer watches are famous worldwide, with Rolex being one of the most recognized and valuable brands in the world.

Whether you are starting to collect these wonderful watches for yourself or for future investments, sit back and relax as we share five stunning Rolex watches that you simply cannot resist adding to your watch collection!

Rolex Datejust Automatic White Gold Watch 16264

The first watch to grace our list is the automatic white gold Datejust watch. The Datejust style is one of the most recognized Rolex watch designs, with its aesthetics and functions lasting through generations. This watch offers a very unique white gold design with special raised Roman dials. The sapphire crystal is completely scratch resistant and includes a cyclops magnifier.

The 16264 features an automatic self-winding design, with the classic Rolex logo on a crown.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Swiss-Automatic Watch 14233

The second beauty to feature on our list is the classic Oyster Perpetual Swiss-Automatic Watch, also known as the 14233. This watch features yellow gold and stainless steel design with a synthetic sapphire crystal clock face and Swiss automatic movement.

The Oyster Perpetual is waterproof to 100m, and if you don’t yet own one, this model can certainly make a good addition to your collection!

Rolex Air-King Automatic Self Wind Watch 14000

This next Rolex watch is another beauty which should have a place in every Rolex collector’s assortment. The Air-King is known as the Aeronautical watch and features a pretty distinctive design. This includes a Blue Dial clock face with raised baton hour markers, a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, and overall stainless steel design.

Like many other popular Rolex designs, this watch also includes automatic self-winding movement, as well as the Rolex logo on a crown.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Explorer

The Rolex Explorer is a true icon of a watch. This was known to be the watch worn by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary when they reached the summit of Mt. Everest for the first time ever back in 1953. It was therefore known as the watch of the explorers, and so is an important timepiece, and an essential for any Rolex collection!

The explorer is designed for adventure and is, therefore, a little hardier in design than some of the other Rolex models. Designed for exploration, this watch is made in Oyster steel which is extremely resistant and can maintain its beauty even in the toughest of conditions. Its clock face is a unique black dial design which is exclusive to all the Explorer timepieces. The numbers 3,6 and 9 as well as the hands and markers, all feature a luminescent design which allows them to be seen in the dark!

Rolex Milgauss

The final affordable Rolex watch featuring on our list is the Rolex Milgauss. This watch was originally designed for workers who were surrounded by magnets, and working in industries where magnetic fields were present. Therefore, this watch is pretty strong and resists any interference from magnets – perfect for those working within scientific fields.

The watch features a 904L stainless steel design with water-resistant elements as well as a twin lock crown. If you are a serious collector, you cannot disregard a Milgauss timepiece in your collection!

