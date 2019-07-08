The Trendiest Swimsuits Spotted on Celebrities

We like to turn to celebrities when we need some vacay, swimwear inspo. They are already living their best life at the most popular beaches and resorts around the globe. And these A-listers undoubtedly know how to make a major statement even with minimum clothes and makeup on. This summer’s beachwear trends are hotter than the weather outside. Without a further due, we invite you to feast your eyes on the trendiest swimsuits seen on celebrities.

Kylie Jenner

Photo By @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie’s not an ordinary gal. You can see her with a full face glam even at the beach. Although most of us can’t stand a drop of makeup on these temperatures, the youngest Jenner can’t let, won’t let anything get in the way of her and makeup. When it comes to her beach style, her knitted swimsuit is what Instagram dreams are made of! As you can see, this bikini top can double as a clothing piece that’s perfect for vacay outfits.