These Chic Short Bob Haircuts Will Inspire Your Next Big Chop

2019 was undoubtedly the year of the bob! This universally flattering and modern haircut won’t leave the spotlight anytime soon. Celebrities, influencers and us mere mortals are still obsessed with the bob haircut in 2020. If you are thinking of chopping off your strands, the short bob might be the right haircut for you. Low maintenance, yet insanely pretty, this haircut will make you look fabulous with minimum effort. We gathered ten gorgeous short bob haircuts to inspire your next big chop.

Photo By @hirohair/Instagram

The blunt bob will sharpen your look, leaving you lots of space for customization. Whether you want your bob slick and straight or with a subtle texture, you can go wrong with this short bob haircut.