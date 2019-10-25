9 Chic Straight Bob Hairstyles To Try This Fall

The bob haircut claimed its right to fame many decades ago when ladies were cutting their locks as a rebellious act. The hairstyle marks one of the first daring attempts for ladies to sport short hair. Fashion-forward ladies never looked back since then. The bob ‘s fame grew to the point where almost everyone has tried it.

Fast forward in 2019, it’s one of the most requested haircuts in the salons. It all started last year when a rising number of celebrities started to get rid of their long locks. The shorter lenght makes it easier to style without sacrificing your options. The bob haircut offers almost the same versatility of long hair without the fuss. Today, we want to discuss the beauty and versatility of the sleek, straight bob that’s been trending lately. Scroll down to discover all of the chicest straight bob hairstyles you could try this fall.

Photo By @makeupbyariel/Instagram

The trendiest way to add some adventure to a classic straight hairstyle is flipping your ends outwards or inwards. This ’90s-inspired hairstyling detail rose back to fame recently after so many celebrities gave it a try. The flip will give you a more voluminous and chic appearance in a matter of seconds.