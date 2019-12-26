The Best Celebrity Bob Cuts Of 2019

2019 was a year of the bob! Have we mentioned that this celebrity-favorite haircut will continue to be on-trend in 2020? In honor of the chic bob job, we went back to all the celebrities who got the look and picked our ten favorites. If you want to pick up the shears but keep some lenght to style your hair pretty, the bob is the perfect choice for you. Short, yet leaves lots of room for creative styling, the bob is surprisingly versatile and low-maintenance. Now that we rediscovered all the benefits of rocking this fabulous cut, allow us to inspire your next hair transformation. Ahead, you’ll find the absolute best celebrity bob cuts of 2019.

Photo By @makeupbyariel/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has ditched her signature long lengths quite a few times throughout 2019. The beauty mogul is a huge fan of the ’90s throwback trend – flipped ends. Most of her bob moments in 2019 featured a major inward or outward flip that made the look even more fabulous. Our all-time favorite – this fringed glossy blonde bob.