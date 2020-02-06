Fashion Tips from the World’s Most Successful Women Poker Players

When it comes to casino fashion most people automatically think of James Bond and tuxedos. And while Bond girls like Ursula Andress have inspired generations of women, when it comes to casino attire the focus has always been on Bond. One reason for this is that casino games like poker have always been seen as a male dominated game. Christ Champion writing for Medium noted how women are often put off by the high level of testosterone found around the felt table, and argued that there should be more women only tournaments. The good news is that the industry has responded to this criticism by offering more online options where players can create their own private clubs. An ExpatBets article on PPPoker explains how the app was designed so that the players could choose exactly who they played with online. This has helped open up the industry to more players and will hopefully encourage more women to play.

That being said, there are some great female poker players who are already make a name for themselves in the poker world. And not only can they great players, but they’re also providing a much-appreciated dose of glamor and sophistication through their style. Today, we’re going to be looking at some fashion tips from the world’s most successful female poker players.

Don’t compromise style for comfort like Samantha Abernathy

“Cozy” is usually a great excuse to dress sloppily, but not for Abernathy. In fact, her preference for comfortable clothes only adds to the “effortlessly cool” vibe she has going. While her style involves a lot of knits, denim, and other key comfort pieces, she still manages to look put-together all the time. Society19 has compiled a few lazy girl outfit ideas to help replicate Samantha’s stylish and cozy vibe. Some of the tops include putting on a cardigan, pairing tees with midi skirts, and wearing a loose dress with sneakers.

Embrace your femininity like Olivia Boeree

You may recognize her as a leading poker player now, but Boeree was more famous as a top model during her younger years. Today, she continues to be proud of her former profession every time she features in a high-profile tournament. On a normal day off the poker table, she can often be seen in stunning dresses or cute tops. Never giving into the pressure of dressing like “one of the boys,” Boeree rocks a self-assured attitude we can all learn from.

Don’t be afraid to power-dress like Natalie Hof

In male-dominated industries such as poker, one way for women to stand out is by power dressing. True enough, Hof takes this classic look to the poker tables and beyond, as she can rock suits and monochrome outfits effortlessly. You, too, can exude the same confidence by finding clothes that bring structure to your outfits—think shoulder pads or clean-cut slacks that can be taken from the corporate office. Of course, you can always tone it down by mixing casual pieces into your ensemble, like sneakers or tees.

Accessories make the difference as shown by Vivian Saliba

Although her style is a little simpler compared to other poker players, Saliba knows how to harness the power of accessories to make her outfits shine. She’s often seen sporting a signature pair of silver hoop earrings during tournaments, for instance. When she’s not playing, she likes to don statement sunglasses and specs. Take your cue from Saliba by adding a few accessories to elevate your own outfit. For something subtle, fashion blogger Sarah Slusher recommends adding just a touch of gold, whether it’s a bracelet or earrings. You’d be surprised how much of a difference it can make.

When you think of fashionistas and style icons, poker players may not be the first people who come to mind. However, these fabulous women are breaking the boundaries of an industry historically known for catering to men. The best part is they look great while doing it. And if there’s one lesson to take away from all of this, it’s to ignore the norms and embrace your style.