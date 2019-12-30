A lot of people will tell you that you cannot stop the aging process. Even if you have a genetic predisposition to premature aging there are things you can do to slow down the aging process. If you already have signs of premature aging, there are things you can do to reverse the damage. Here are 5 ways to slow down the aging process.

Consider cosmetic treatments

There is nothing wrong with a little bit of help. If you have some deep-set lines and severe sun damage it will be difficult to treat with at-home skincare. Cosmetic injections and Botox in Melbourne can be done quite affordably. Botox works by relaxing your muscles and as a result, the wrinkle will smooth out and become less noticeable. It is important to note that if you undergo a cosmetic injection procedure you will need follow up treatments to maintain the effects. However, it is worth it if you want to retain a youthful appearance. Other effective and affordable treatments available include, LED light therapy, photorejuvenation, and Fraxel laser treatments.

Protect your skin from the sun

The sun is one of the biggest causes of premature aging. Ultraviolet rays from the sun damage the elastic fibres in your skin causing the skin to lose its elasticity. On top of this, the sun also causes pigmentation and age spots on the body and the face.

Be persistent with your SPF usage. Make SPF an integral part of your morning routine, even when it is overcast. UV rays are still present regardless of how sunny it is. Extend your sunscreen to all parts of your body that are exposed to the sun. A sun-damaged body will make you look older. On days when it is especially sunny try to protect your face with a hat and a large pair of sunglasses. If you want a tan try opting for a fake tan instead.

Stop smoking

This might be easier said than done but if you are a smoker you should try to stop. Not only for your health but for your skin. Smoking increases the speed at which collagen breaks down. It also constricts the blood vessels that carry nutrients and oxygen to the skin.

Smokers are also prone to yellow fingers and wrinkled lips as a result of persistent pursing. Make your skin another method of motivation to quit smoking.

Exercise regularly

Exercise not only keeps your body youthful but it also helps keep your skin youthful. Exercise helps the skin by increasing blood flow to your skin cells. Exercise has also been proven to reduce stress. Which may, in turn, help the aging process. All you need to do is get your heart pumping a few times a week in order to reap the benefits.

Incorporate retinoids into your skincare routine

Retinoids and retinol are hands down the best ingredients for reversing the signs of aging. It has been proven to treat fine lines, wrinkles, age spots and even out skin tone.

It is important to note that you cannot just start covering your skin in retinoids. Because retinoids are so potent it takes your skin a while to adjust. If you do not let your skin adjust it can result in breakouts and skin flakiness. Start with small amounts and work your way up. Once your skin becomes accustomed to retinol you can reap the benefits and watch your skin transform. Some other fantastic skincare ingredients include vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. Vitamin C brightens the skin and can fade pigmentation whereas hyaluronic acid hydrates your skin and encourages cell renewal.

Do you do any of these things? What do you do to reverse the signs of aging?

