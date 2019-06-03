Best Anti-Aging Tips

Everyone wants to maintain their glow even when they hit forty. But you might have noticed that some people tend to age faster than others do. Well, the concern has led to the invention of anti-aging creams, serums, and other products. Did you know that you can slow down aging? You can take advantage of HGH benefits for anti-aging by using synthetic HGH. Also, you have the following tips to help you slow down the process.

1. Ditch the straw

We all like to use straws when taking our beverages. The fact that it is a convenient way of taking your soda or drinking up while on the move is compelling enough. However, as innocent as using it may be, the habit will lead to you having more wrinkles than you are supposed to. Using straws makes the fine lines of the facial muscles more prominent. The sad part is that it gets worse with increased use.

2. Quit smoking

It is no longer a secret that smoking speeds up aging. Your face is not the only place that you will get wrinkles. Smoking damages elastin and collagen, which are responsible for the elasticity and strength of your skin. What does that mean? The skin in your whole body will end up becoming loose, and as a result, make you look older than you are.

By avoiding lighting up, you will protect your skin from premature aging and also keep dangerous diseases like lung cancer at bay.

3. Start consuming fermented foods

Probiotic-rich foods are known to be great for digestion. There is something else about them: they also help with slowing down the aging process. How is that? Note that fermented foods have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These properties are responsible for regulating microbiota imbalance.

If you look around, you will notice that most of the beauty products in the stores contain fermented extracts. They do an excellent job of calming and brightening the skin. You need to start consuming fermented products, either orally or topically, to maintain the glow on your skin.

4. Take antioxidants

As earlier mentioned, antioxidants are good for your skin. Apart from fermented foods, there are plenty of other sources. For instance, Vitamin B and E are good for your skin. Some elements in the environment, such as toxins and UV rays, can damage your skin. What they do is break down elastin and collagen, which results in the skin losing its strength and elasticity. Antioxidants prevent free radicals from damaging the skin cells.

Consuming Vitamin B and E will help your skin remain youthful for a long time.

5. Go slow on the sugar

Sugar is something that we cannot avoid. It is present in almost everything we consume. We are talking about tea, cakes, ice cream, among other foods. As much as it brings so much enjoyment to the taste buds, it is not good for the skin.

Cut back on sugar and prevent premature aging of the skin among other diseases like diabetes.

6. Consume more protein

Protein is known for bodybuilding. Proteins are also converted into energy in the absence of fats and starch. That is not all that proteins can do. They are handy when it comes to preventing aging. How does it work? Note that as we age, we tend to lose muscle mass, which makes the skin age. Increasing protein intake will help in maintaining muscle mass. Also, it promotes the growth of healthy hair, which tends to also get weak with age.

7. Sleep on your back

You might not have seen this coming but sleeping on your side could cause wrinkles on your neck and saggy breasts too! Most people are side-sleepers. If you are one of them, you need to train yourself on sleeping on your back. It is one of the simple habits that will help you combat aging.

As much as aging may be inevitable, premature aging can still be prevented. On top of the tricks listed, you can start doing HGH therapy for aging. What you do today will determine the kind of life you will be living in futures. Your habits will also determine how fast you age.