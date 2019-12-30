Biggest Celebrity Hair Highlights Of 2019 to Use as Inspo

Stars have the privilege to switch up their hairstyles daily as they are invited to the most fabulous happenings. They work with the best hair pros in the business who often create custom wigs for their famous clients. But don’t get discouraged if there are no fancy events in your planner. A girls’ night out, date night or your bestie’s wedding is a great excuse to get creative with your hair and give yourself a celebrity-like makeover. If anything you can always glam up for no reason at all! We gathered the biggest celebrity hair highlights of 2019 for you to use as inspo. Scroll down to discover Hollywood-approved hairstyles for any length and type.

Khloe Kardashian

Photo By @jesushair/Instagram

Koko’s infamous half-updo is undoubtedly one of the sexiest styles one can get. The look is quite easy to replicate yourself. Those with thin hair can add more texture instead of styling their hair in loose waves.