Milky Nails Is The Biggest Manicure Trend for 2020

2019 was a stellar year for nail trends. Celebrities took over the nail department with unexpected manicures that made everyone obsessed. French manicure was one of the classics that made a huge throwback thanks to A-listers such as Beyonce and Ashley Graham. This year, we also saw many modern takes on the classic French manicure. Speaking of celebrities, Kylie Jenner didn’t miss the chance to serve hot nail designs on her stories, among which her drip nails evolved into one of the most requested manicures of 2019. Weeks ahead of 2020, celebrities are setting yet another gorgeous nail trend: milky nails. One of the buzziest stars of the year, Lizzo, debuted a milky nail design that drove lots of attention. On top of that, our Instagram feed is full of similar nail designs. There’s no doubt – milky nails are going to be huge in 2020. Scroll down for the best milky manicure inspo.

Photo By @alina_maria_birlan/Instagram

If you want to kick off 2020 in style, top your nails with white nail polish in a distinctive finish. You don’t even need to pay a visit to the salon to rock the milky nail trend.