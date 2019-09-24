The Best Winter Nail Trends For 2019

What most of us do during the cold season is a dark, moody manicure to match the weather outside. However, this season’s coolest winter nail trends call for happy colors and statement prints. It’s kind of a protest against the pouring rain or piles of snow that limit your styling options. If all else fails, at least you have a chic manicure to show off. Without a doubt, the winter weather can be tough for your makeup and hair as well. That’s not the case with a mesmerizing nail design. That said, why not focus on keeping your mani game strong this winter? Ahead, 9 of the prettiest winter nail trends for 2019.

Tortoiseshell Nails

Photo By @joymanicure /Instagram

Tortoiseshell nails first rose to fame at the beginning of the fall season. This fun nail trend will stay strong during the winter giving you a chance to match your glasses and other accessories to your mani.