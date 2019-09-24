The Best Winter Nail Trends For 2019
What most of us do during the cold season is a dark, moody manicure to match the weather outside. However, this season’s coolest winter nail trends call for happy colors and statement prints. It’s kind of a protest against the pouring rain or piles of snow that limit your styling options. If all else fails, at least you have a chic manicure to show off. Without a doubt, the winter weather can be tough for your makeup and hair as well. That’s not the case with a mesmerizing nail design. That said, why not focus on keeping your mani game strong this winter? Ahead, 9 of the prettiest winter nail trends for 2019.
Tortoiseshell Nails
Tortoiseshell nails first rose to fame at the beginning of the fall season. This fun nail trend will stay strong during the winter giving you a chance to match your glasses and other accessories to your mani.