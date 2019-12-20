These Top-Rated Cream Eyeshadows Will Glam You Up In Seconds

Don’t you feel that the cream eyeshadow is the most underrated product in the world of makeup? Cosmetics brands are launching powder eyeshadow palettes with the speed of light. On the other hand, cream eyeshadows are the easiest to apply – all you have to do is tap the product onto your eyelids with your fingers. You don’t have to use brushes or blend forever! Don’t believe us? We gathered the best cream eyeshadows on the market to get you hooked!

First, these goodies are literally glam savers! Whether you are on a tight schedule or don’t want to spend extra time in front of the mirror, the cream eyeshadows will get you looking on point in a matter of seconds. You can create a subtle look with just a dab of the product distributed all over your eyelids. If, however, you prefer a bolder look, the cream eyeshadows are here to deliver! The best thing: these hidden makeup gems maintain a longer-lasting, smudge-proof color compared to their chalky sisters.

On top of that, cream eyeshadow formulas come in different finishes. Whether you’re looking for shimmery or matte lids, barely-there or richly pigmented color – the cream eyeshadows tick all the boxes.

We rounded up 10 top-rated cream eyeshadows that won’t crease, smudge or disappear throughout the day. Scroll down to discover your new beauty favorites!

Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow $29.00

Get Yours Here