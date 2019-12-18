Cute Wrist Tattoo Ideas for Women

Cute-Wrist-Tattoo-Ideas-for-Women-6-e1539784394958
Prev1 of 7
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Getting a tattoo is not an easy decision. First, you have to decide which one you want to get. In the array of choices and ideas, it is so hard to choose a single one. Ladies usually opt for small and cute tattoos that have some kind of meaning for them. For all the girly girls out there who need inspiration on what to get inked on their wrists, we have some overly pretty ideas. These are all simple, but gorgeous tattoos you will swoon over all day long.

Cute Wrist Tattoo Ideas for Women heart paw prints

Photo Credit: @shangrila_vitacura/Instagram

Animal lovers will be completely obsessed with this cute wrist tattoo. It doesn’t matter if you have a cat or dog, this gorgeous image is the perfect accessory for your wrist.

Prev1 of 7
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Martina Todorovska
Martina Todorovska is a content contributor for website-design-los-angeles.com and a full-time freelancer focused on the fields of fashion and beauty. What started as a way to stay busy and updated with fashion trends, turned out the be the job of her dreams. She is a graduated Doctor of Dental Medicine and currently finishing her Master Studies.