A Guide to the Best Pre Workout Supplements to Boost your Energy

Not everyone finds it easy to get active and stay active. Insufficient energy is a primary reason why. Studies claim that pre-workout supplements improve your fitness and provide you the energy needed to undertake demanding workouts.

Pre-workout supplements or fondly known as pre-workouts are multi-ingredient dietary formulas specifically developed to boost a person’s energy and enhance one’s athletic performance. They are produced in powder form and essentially can be mixed with water to drink before a workout. The use of pre-workout supplements has become very popular among people who try to stay healthy and go to the gym.

The market is saturated with a multitude of supplements, with each product containing a variety of ingredients. Amino acids, vitamins, caffeine, creatine, and artificial sweeteners are commonly included. But not all product brands provide the same quantities. Always check the label and read the listed ingredients before purchasing it. Opt for products that have been tested by a third party.

Below, we have listed a guide to the best pre-workout supplements to help increase one’s energy and sports performance.

Nitric oxide

Nitric oxide is a compound your body produces naturally that allows the blood vessels to relax and improve its overall flow. Some of these compounds that your body runs with to make nitric oxide are included in the pre-workout supplements. Look for L-arginine, L-citrulline, and beetroot juice. These compounds aid the oxygen and nutrients to flow through your muscles, which will likely enhance a person’s athletic performance.

Caffeine

Caffeine is a natural molecule found in coffee, tea, and other food and drinks. It stimulates parts in the brain to increase mental alertness and makes you feel less exhausted. This regularly used pre-workout stimulant also helps increase one’s energy, focus and can improve fat burning and exercise performance. It is consumed by many people across the globe and is safe at moderate doses.

This popular supplement increases a person’s power, or capability to produce force instantaneously. This works for a variety of exercises such as weight training, sprinting, and cycling. It also assists athletes for long endurance running and sporadic activities like soccer.

The ideal use of caffeine for exercise is approximately 1.4 to 2.7 mg per pound or 3-6 mg per kg of a person’s body weight. Higher doses can cause an increase in blood pressure, nausea and irregular heartbeat. People react differently to caffeine so it is best to start with low dosages first and take earlier in the day to prevent sleeplessness.

Creatine

This chemical compound is produced by your body naturally. Stored in the skeletal muscle, it works in producing energy and muscle strength. It can be purchased as a standalone pre-workout supplement or blended with other supplements. It is significantly more popular with bodybuilders and weightlifters. Creatine is also known for providing a quicker recovery time and increases muscle mass, strength, and overall athletic performance.

Creatine is a well-researched sports supplement and is safe to consume. A suggested dose starts with 20 grams per day, split into multiple servings, or a loading phase- so your body gets acclimatized. After this, the recommended maintenance dosage goes from between 3-5 grams per day.

Beta-Alanine

This amino acid helps fight muscle fatigue. During an intense exercise, your body is capable of building up acid. Beta-alanine helps fight the acid. Taking this supplement can aid in improving performance during a very intense workout from one to four minutes at a time, such as short bursts of strength in a single set in weight-training. But research shows that the supplement is more effective for long term endurance exercise.

Citrulline

This compound is also produced naturally by your body, however, when consumed as a supplement it can increase its levels in your body. It helps in circulating the blood flow during exercises – providing your muscles with the needed oxygen and nutrients to excel. Citrulline has aided cyclists and athletes who use their upper body as well. It has been noted that citrulline can substantially reduce muscle soreness even days after intense exercise.

Be aware that there are two forms of citrulline supplements, and the suggested dose relies on which form you choose to use. Most endurance exercise athletes use L-citrulline, and weight training athletes use citrulline malate.

Sodium Bicarbonate

This household product is also used as a pre-workout supplement. Generally known as baking soda, it acts as a buffering agent to fight against the building up of acid in one’s system. In exercise, baking soda can help curtail fatigue and lessen the burning sensation one feels in one’s muscles during an intense workout session. It also provides benefits to runners and cyclists.

The ideal dose for exercise is about 136mg per pound or 300mg per kg of body weight. If you are sensitive to your salt intake, consider consulting a doctor. Sodium bicarbonate’s common side effect is an upset stomach, so ease into the dosage slowly, by breaking up the doses into smaller batches.

Overall, try not to completely rely on pre-workout supplements to maximize your performance. Hold in mind that a balanced diet, quality sleep, and proper water intake or hydration are all factors to consider in keeping a person physically fit.

