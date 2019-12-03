The Best Moisturizing Products For Cold AF Weather

Baby, it’s cold outside, meaning that you need to rethink your beauty routine ASAP! ‘Tis the time of the year to equip your skincare collection with industry-level hydrators, layer creams, and oils and cancel all the plans that can wait until sunnier days. Living as busy bees, we often forget that our skin demands special attention in winter. We are here not only to remind you to protect yourself from the winter weather. That said, we asked around, researched and tested hundreds of products that claim to repair or prevent dry, flaky skin. And only 10 goodies made it to our Best Moisturizing Products for Cold Weather list.

As the temperatures drop, your clothing items aren’t the only thing you should layer. You face creams should get thicker to protect your complexion against the winter elements, as well. And your face is not the only part of your body that requires extra hydration and moisture during the cold season. Your hands and hair are often exposed to winter’s crazy conditions meaning they could use some extra love in the form of a thick, hydrating mask or cream.

We rounded up 10 best cold weather moisturizing products that range from serums, masks and face creams to life-saving hand creams that will keep parched, dry skin at bay. Scroll down to discover the absolute must-have cold-weather moisturizers that will save your skin this winter.

BeautyBio The Quench Quadralipid Recovery Cream $125.00

Get Yours Here