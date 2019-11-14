5 Superfood Smoothies with CBD

Superfood smoothies are a go-to refreshment if you want to upgrade your nutrition. Smoothies are packed with nutritional ingredients that can help maintain your health and wellness. What’s more, you can also pour CBD into the drink for some added health benefits.

According to this Social CBD review, you can use either CBD isolate or CBD oil tinctures to add to your superfood smoothie. Just mix between 10-30mg of CBD into your blender before blending your smoothie. If you want to know more about how you can incorporate CBD into your smoothie, here’s a list of recipes that you can follow.

Banana Oatmeal Smoothie with CBD

Ingredients:

1 banana

½ cup of plain Greek yogurt

½ cup of almond milk

¼ cup of rolled oats

¼ teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of honey

15mg of CBD isolate powder or oil tincture

How to do it:

Put the rolled oats, banana, almond milk, and Greek yogurt in a blender. Blend them until smooth. After that, pour the honey, cinnamon, and CBD into the mix. Blend them again for 15 seconds until all the ingredients are thoroughly mixed.

Green Superfood Smoothie with CBD

Ingredients:

1 cup of spinach

1 cup of kale

½ cup of avocado

½ banana

A handful of almonds

A handful of cashews

2 tablespoons of cacao powder

¼ cup of almond milk

½ can of full-fat coconut milk

15mg CBD isolate powder or oil tincture

How to do it:

Put cashews, almonds, spinach, kale, banana, almond milk, and coconut milk in a blender. Mix them using the blender until smooth. Then, add cacao and CBD into the mix and blend them for another 30 seconds.

Sweet Potato Smoothie with CBD

Ingredients:

1 cup of baked sweet potato chunks

½ cup of coconut milk

¼ cup of vanilla yogurt

1 tablespoon of molasses

½ teaspoon of ground ginger

½ teaspoon of probiotic powder

½ teaspoon of ground cinnamon

A pinch of salt

2 drops of CBD oil

How to do it:

Place the chunks of sweet potato, vanilla yogurt, coconut milk, molasses, cinnamon, ginger, probiotic powder in a blender. Mix the ingredients until smooth. After that, add a pinch of salt and CBD into the mix. Blend them again for 20 seconds.

Cacao Maca Smoothie with CBD

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of cacao or cocoa powder

1 teaspoon of maca powder

1 frozen banana

½ teaspoon of honey

1 tablespoon of almond butter

½ cup of ice

½ dropper of CBD oil tincture

How to do it:

Place the maca powder, cacao powder, banana, almond butter, and ice in a blender. Blend them until smooth. Then, put the honey and CBD oil tincture into the mix, and blend them once more for 15 seconds.

Tropical Superfood Smoothie with CBD

Ingredients:

½ frozen banana

2 cups of kale or spinach

¼ cup of frozen mango chunks

¼ cup of frozen pineapple chunks

¼ cup of fresh papaya

¼ cup of coconut milk

¼ cup of plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons of CBD-infused honey

15mg of CBD oil tincture

How to do it:

Put mango, pineapple, papaya, spinach or kale, coconut milk, yogurt in a blender. Blend them until smooth. Then, add CBD-infused honey and CBD oil tincture, and blend them once more for 15 seconds.

Takeaway

Now you have your superfood CBD smoothie recipes. Always keep in mind to take care of your health and wellness. The recipes mentioned above will help you to get the balanced nutrition that you need every day.

