How to Work Out from Your Phone

Life can be pretty hectic these days. It’s hard enough finding a balance between the demands of work and family life without trying to squeeze in a couple of hours at the gym on top of everything else. When we do get some precious spare moments, we spend more time than we should with our mobile phones in hand, scrolling through social media or playing games.

The Beauty of Fitness Apps

If this sounds familiar, then an app dedicated to improving fitness could be the answer you’ve been looking for.

Fitness apps have become very popular in the last couple of years and there are many options on the market, one of the most famous being the 30 Days Fitness Challenge. All fitness apps are designed to help you achieve your fitness goals, whether you aim to lose weight, improve your strength or just increase your daily activity, you can select from hundreds of exercises that will help you transform your body. The best thing is that they are cheap (nothing compared to gym membership or a trainer) and the duration of the workout is customizable, meaning that if you only have 15 minutes to spare, the app with suggests exercises of that time frame. Fitness apps are so versatile, they are a great way to start building the daily exercise habits that are the basis of a fitter, healthier lifestyle.

What kinds of Workouts can I do with a Fitness app?

As previously mentioned, there are hundreds of fitness apps currently on the market: each one has many exercises to choose from and usually also offer the possibility to personalize a workout plan. You can even participate in challenges to target specific areas like the getting your body ready for summer or toning arms etc; or simply work on general fitness by doing different workouts each day. Simple interfaces give you all you need to know at a glance, with step-by-step instructions as well as clear instructor videos you can follow along with to check your posture and form. Most exercises and circuits can be done anywhere at anytime, as you can choose to do bodyweight exercises that don’t require equipment.

How to Get the Most out of your Workouts

To maximize the benefit you get from these 15-minute workouts it’s important to ensure you fuel your body with nutritious foods, especially those with anti-inflammatory properties. Fruits and leafy green veggies are always an excellent choice, along with lean protein and fish rich in healthy fats to promote satiety. Including whole grains like oatmeal in your daily diet is another great source of slow-release energy to sustain you through your workout and beyond. By focusing on foods that promote muscle repair as well as boosting performance, you will reap the benefits of your workout. If you eat well, you will perform well and, most importantly, you’ll feel well.

In a time when obesity rates and related illnesses are rising faster than ever before, it’s never been more important to take control of our health and fitness. By taking just 15 minutes a day to do a workout that fits into your busy lifestyle, you will be increasing your chances of living a longer and healthier life.

