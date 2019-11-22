The Best Lady Gaga Hairstyles You Can Actually Pull Off

It seems that you can’t put Lady Gaga and the word “wearable” in one sentence. As a makeup mogul, fashion maven and Grammy-winning vocalist, the star is a triple threat. Her fourth strong asset? The ability to pull off the boldest beauty looks. From the thickest eyeliner flicks to the craziest hairstyles, Lady Gaga is no stranger to the avant-garde aesthetic. Fun fact: the singer made those iconic hair bows from “Just Dance” herself. Fast forward to 2019, she has an entire team that works on her on-stage and red carpet beauty looks. And Gaga’s glam squad never ceases to amaze! The most outrageously gorgeous Lady Gaga hairstyles, ahead.

Photo By @ladygaga/Instagram

Aside from the actual hair styling, Gaga is a huge fan of bold hair colors. She decided to match this dreamy dress with a pastel dye job that’s wearable despite the unnatural color. The giant bun, on the other hand, is on the elegant side, perfectly complementing the glamorous gown.