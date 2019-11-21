Fact: No makeup trend can dethrone nude makeup looks. Despite the rainbow makeup craziness happening on Instagram, it’s the neutral eyeshadow palette that most of us reach for every day. Unlike many makeup trends that come and go, neutral eye makeup is eternal. The universally flattering shades of brown, beige, mauve and black are staples in every beauty bag. With so many options on the nowadays beauty market, you must have a hard time deciding which one to buy. Worry not, we’ve rounded 10 of the best neutral eyeshadow palettes that aren’t boring at all!

If you are a beginner, the neutral eyeshadows are the safest and easiest way to start off your makeup journey. After all, you can’t mess things up with soft shades like you could with loud neons. These flattering colors are also perfect for makeup enthusiasts who don’t like to experiment much. Whether you are a die-hard makeup neutralist or you need some easy-to-work-with transition shades in your collection, our best neutral eyeshadow palette edit will keep you looking on point.

From classic matte eyeshadows to instantly pretty shimmers, we’ve sourced the most versatile neutral eyeshadow palettes you could get your hands on. Who said neutrals are boring? Scroll down to discover the absolute best neutral eyeshadow palettes that will suit your skin tone, eye color, and mood.

Huda Beauty The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette $65.00

Get Yours Here