7 Lady Gaga outfits you could totally pull off

Lady Gaga is a real fashion maven. However, not the type you can easily copy. Known for her avant-garde fashion expression, the singer is no stranger to sometimes bizarre style choices that make headlines. The popstar can undoubtedly pull off looks that no one would dare to wear. However, even Lady Gaga is tired of dressing up sometimes. We’ve managed to catch the star dressed in pretty “normal” outfits, that you can actually pull off with no issue! Don’t believe us? Scroll down to see the Lady Gaga style choices you can easily recreate.

Photo By @ladygaga/Instagram

Who would’ve thought that Lady Gaga would give us the best inspo for a casual spring dress? As a star who’s wearing haute couture for breakfast, launch, dinner and beyond, seeing Gaga in a cute shirt dress that we can actually wear is a priceless moment!