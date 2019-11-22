Best Neon Makeup Products You Can Actually Pull Off In Winter

The trendiest makeup look of 2019 is bright, neon, and bold. Undoubtedly, trends come and go, but it seems that the neon makeup look is here to stay. What we thought it’s just another spring trend that will be forgotten until Labor Day, evolved into a go-to look for many beauty obsessives. To brighten up your winter days, we’ve prepared the ultimate neon makeup shopping edit.

Since the holiday season calls for dramatic, sparkly and statement makeup looks, this is the best time, after summer, to upgrade your beauty collections with top-performing neon makeup products. Think of eyeshadow palettes that offer insane color payoff, lipsticks that can transform boring looks into statement makeup moments and anything neon that you want to put on your face!

Unlike in the past, the neon makeup trend is easy to embrace. There are countless tutorials and makeup looks that can serve as an inspo to color your eyelids bright or sport a vividly-hued pout. If you are not the average beauty obsessive that falls for every new neutral eyeshadow palette that hits the market, this neon makeup shopping guide is for you.

From rainbow eyeshadow palettes to colored mascaras, we got you covered with the brightest beauty essentials available on the market. Scroll down to discover our top neon makeup picks that will help you WOW them all on night-outs and special events.

Huda Beauty Electric Obsessions Palette $32.47

