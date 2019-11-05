The Best Lady Gaga Makeup Looks You’d Want to Recreate

Lady Gaga is not leaving the spotlight anytime soon. First, she won our hearts with her unique music and stellar style. Not to mention that she was always complimenting her out-of-this-world outfits with avant-garde makeup. Gaga was wearing bold makeup looks on the red carpet when the rest of the stars showed faces with only a light layer of foundation, mascara, and barely-there lipstick. It came as no surprise when Haus Laboratories, the singer’s makeup line, launched earlier this year. Lady Gaga is the ultimate beauty inspo, being able to pull off both bold and soft makeup looks. No matter your mood or personality, the star has a makeup look for you. Scroll down to see the most outstanding Lady Gaga makeup looks ever!

Photo By @ladygaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga’s signature feline flicks could be seen from space! The star loves to accent her eyes with thick liner, and she wouldn’t normally stop there. Gaga is no stranger to pairing bold eye makeup with a statement lip. The coral lipstick in this look perfectly compliments her metallic blue mane.