The Best Places to Stay in Puerto Vallarta Based on Your Lifestyle

It can be hard to pick the right hotel to stay at when traveling. Some people just pick the cheapest they can find on travel sites, but is that really giving you the best vacation? Sometimes, it’s worth spending a little more to have the perfect getaway. Your lifestyle and living habits should always come into consideration when you are booking a hotel, as well. For instance, if you’re looking for a fun time in an adult-heavy environment, you wouldn’t book a family resort known for having children running around. Well, we were just in Puerto Vallarta, and we have the 4-1-1 on the best places to stay based on your lifestyle. Whether you’re looking for a nice family getaway, a more relaxing retreat away from children, or an alternative home base for your vacation, we have you covered.

Sheraton Buganvilias Resort

Sheraton Buganvilias

Sheraton Buganvilias Resort in Puerto Vallarta is the perfect place to stay for a fun family getaway. With the spa, a wide variety of dining options and delicious food, beach access, and sparkling pools, there will be something for everyone in the family here. Mom can experience the unique and calming hydrotherapy at the spa while Dad feasts at Nine Ninety 9 while watching sports on the big screen. Meanwhile, the kids will have a blast at the kid’s club. Plus, it’s pet friendly! We highly recommend the Sheraton Buganvilias and hope that you check them out for your family vacay.

View of the pool from Sheraton Buganvilias

Almar Resort

A Room Inside Almar Resort

Almar Resort Luxury LGBT Beach Front Experience is a hotel in Puerto Vallarta aimed at the LGBT community. In fact, it is the only gay luxury hotel in Puerto Vallarta. The LGBT community of Puerto Vallarta loves to eat at the Mantamar Beach Club Bar & Sushi before partying up on Top Sky Bar, a trendy, exclusive location with specialty cocktails, great music, and an extraordinary view. Alamar offers an unforgettable time and is for adults-only so you don’t need to worry about the kids. Enjoy the beach, the infinity pools, the company, and the events at Alamar Resort on your next visit to Puerto Vallarta.

Grand Miramar All Luxury Suites and Residences

The Grand Miramar Resort

Grand Miramar All Luxury Suites and Residences is the right choice if you’re looking for a more relaxed, romantic getaway. The atmosphere is serene and beautiful. There are pools where children are not allowed, and overall, it’s more of an adult spot. The peaceful atmosphere of this resort places you right in the middle of the mountain and trees, overlooking the ocean. And, for those who love a good meal, the upscale restaurants at the Grand Miramar are perfect for everyone. Eugenia Restaurant offers a breathtaking view of the ocean and offers a sophisticated menu. They even offer a vegan menu for those with dietary restrictions!

The Infinity Pool at the Grand Miramar

No matter where you stay for your vacation, be sure to pick the place that fits the vibe of your trip. We recommend the Sheraton Buganvilias for families, the Grand Miramar for adults looking for a relaxing getaway, and Alamar Resort for a fun, LGBT experience.

