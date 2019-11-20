8 Photos That Prove Emerald Hair is Bold Yet Wearable

emerald-hair
Rainbow hair, millennial pink hair, denim hair – we had quite a lot of bold hair color trends to choose from in the past. Sporting an unnatural hair color is slowly becoming a norm rather than a temporary trend. Yet, we feel that emerald hair color is not getting the attention it deserves. There are harder dye jobs to pull off out there, but somehow we don’t see emerald green tresses as often as pastel pink, for example. However, we noticed a huge rise in Pinterest searches for emerald hair, indicating that this gorgeous dye job will be trending in winter 2019. Since you are here, you’ll get a chance to rock an emerald green hair color before it becomes too mainstream. Flip through this article to find the perfect green dye job for you.

emerald hair
Photo By @steph.p.hair/Instagram

If you have decided to go all-in with emerald hair, there’s one thing you can do to make it more wearable. Ask your hairstylist to keep your roots dark and give you a more subtle transition.

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.