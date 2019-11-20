A Guide to the Fashion of the 2010’s

The 2010’s brought the rise of hipster wear, athleisure wear, and alternative clothing into the fashion scene. What does this mean?

The mismatched street style of the 2000’s molded into this new, carefree style of the 2010’s. The decade’s signature styles are all casual and full of personality. Lucky for us, the style of the 2010’s is much more appealing and fashion-forward overall.

What Defines the Fashion of the 2010’s?

Hipster style embodies the idea of carelessness, as in the wearer doesn’t want to look like they care about what they are wearing. So, hipster style is casual and mismatched but nowhere near as mismatched as the style of the early 2000’s.

Staple pieces from a hipster’s wardrobe would include skinny jeans and hats (such as fedoras and beanies- not baseball hats). It’s safe to say that skinny jeans can be seen all around us in this decade.

Photo By @lolariostyle/Instagram

Athleisure ware is a style of clothing that can comfortably be worn all day as you transition from working out to running errands to relaxing at home. It’s a casual style that is made for someone on the go.

Photo Courtesy of BFA

The 2010s also brought a rise and appreciation of vintage pieces and looks.

The Staple Stars of 2010’s Fashion

When talking about important “figures” and models wearing the fashion of the decade, it is important to mention the rise of Instagram in the later years of this decade. The 2010’s brought forth the importance of social media to the western world and showcased brands paying “Influencers” to wear their styles. Aside from the social media fashion craze, supermodels such as Karlie Kloss, Candice Swanepoel, Kate Upton, Rosie Huntington-Whitley, Kara Delevingne, and Kendall Jenner showcase the styles of the time.

Examples of the Fashion We Should Forget

Photo By @stellaaminova/Instagram

Overly-hipster looks for men featuring super skinny jeans with a man bun should probably be left behind as we move into the 2020’s. Perhaps overly-layered styles and wearing socks under our sandals can be left behind, too.

Examples of the Fashion We Want to See More of in the Future

Our society is becoming more and more obsessed with fitness. New types of yoga, Pilates classes, and other fitness crazes rise daily. Altheisure ware seems to be something that everyone loves that looks cute and works for those on the go. So, it would be nice to see this move forward into the next decade.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Timeless Pieces from Each Decade that Every Woman Should Have in Her Closet