7 Looks That Will Make You Fall In Love With Summer’s Biggest Hair Trend

Unless you are living under a rock, you must’ve noticed the latest hair obsession – hairpins and hair clips. These statement hair accessories can elevate any hairstyle in a matter of seconds. You can put your hair on the side with these or use them to add a chic vibe to your go-to topknot. Your hairstyle can go from basic to fantastic with a single hairpin. It’s an effortless way to get a chic hairstyle without visiting the salon or asking your friend for help. This season, it’s all about heavy accessorizing, and there are no rules – the more the better! Maximalists, the summer’s hottest hair trend is calling your name. Flip through this article for some inspo on how to accessorize your hair with hair pins and hair clips.

Photo By @justinemarjan/Instagram

Letter hairpins are such a cool way to express yourself through your hairstyle. You could even choose words that make statement phrases next to one another!