Move over, millennial pink! Lavender is here to satisfy all of our pastel cravings this fall. It turns out that Ultra Violet‘s pastel sister got more attention than Pantone’s color-of-the-year, itself. We are honestly not surprised at all. Lavender is literally millennial pink’s purple equivalent. Some may consider pale pink too girly and youthful, but there is really no reason not to be obsessed with lavender. Check out these outfits to see how to incorporate lavender into your fall wardrobe.

Who would’ve thought to pair lavender with deep green if not the color master, Blair Eadie? The popular fashion blogger added depth to the pastel look by incorporating a richer color and fierce high heels in the trendiest print of the season – leopard print.