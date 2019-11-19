The 10 Best Red Lipsticks Of All Time

The red lipstick is an absolute staple in everyone’s beauty bag. Even die-hard makeup minimalists can’t say no to this powerful hue. In the sea of reasons why we love a sexy red lip, one stands out – a swipe of this bold color on the lips gives a whole new look. It’s that simple. Since many red lipsticks are around for years and even decades, we decided to honor these classics along with their younger red siblings. We sourced the best red lipsticks of all time for you to find your perfect match.

True red lipstick lovers know that each shade of this seductive color is unique. For instance, those with coral and orange undertones are perfect for sunny weather or when you want to add a pop of bright color to your looks. Deeper shades of red, on the other hand, can instantly make a look night-out-worthy.

The red lipstick is a lot of things – sexy, bold and yet, somehow elegant and sophisticated. It’s the ultimate beauty power move that can take any look from basic to seductive. Fan of after-work parties? Having a date and no time to get ready? Feeling extra AF? The perfect shade of red lip is the answer to all of this and more.

So, what’s your perfect red lipstick? In the sea of options, it’s easy to get lost nowadays. That’s why we gathered the OGs among reds. These best-selling products look flattering on a variety of complexions. Go ahead and choose your red ride-or-die.

Christian Louboutin Silky Satin Lip Colour – Rouge Louboutin $90.00

