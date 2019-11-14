The Most Daring Fashionistas Who are in the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is regarded as the leading men’s professional basketball league not only in North America but worldwide. NBA players invest a lot of effort to remain in top form year in and out.

It’s not surprising that a good number of these athletes keep winning on and off the court with their fashion statements. They even serve as fashion inspirations for their teeming fan base. Certain athletes also enjoy gambling like regular people.

Without mincing words, a slew of new players is constantly emerging in the NBA which is making the organization more competitive than before. Given this, many veterans are not leaving any stone unturned to remain in the game.

The fashion industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors of the economy. Different big brands now embrace fashion as a brand-building tool. Apart from that, it can serve as a medium to connect with their fans on a deeper level.

Such brands have been collaborating with the NBA for years. It’s a win-win affair for them and the athletes involved. Another way that some of these brands promote their business is through fashion themed slots.

Without much ado, here are some of the NBA players with a cutting edge fashion sense.

LeBron James

LeBron James was born on the 30th of December, 1984 and he’s part of the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s arguably the best basketball player right now. Aside from his heroics on the court, his unique sense of fashion is a bonus for him. He has a knack for looking suave effortlessly.

His days of rocking an all-white Steve Harvey inspired suit is over. His stylist, Rachel Johnson who played a major role in turning him into a fashion superstar has styled other NBA players.

DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan made his debut as a professional basketball player in 2008. He currently plays the center position for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA Team. The 31 years old athlete takes a decent paycheck home which makes it possible for him to afford quality wears from popular brands.

He is a lover of leather jackets and maintains a cool style.

Victor Oladipo

One word that perfectly describes Victor Oladipo’s style is “classic.” He often makes fashion statements with jackets and suits without losing that fresh look. His favorite accessories include golden chains and boots which go a long way to complement his outfits.

He’s among the five NBA players featuring on the Express partnership with the NBA.

Mike Conley

Mike is a professional basketball player for the Utah Jazz. The 32 years old athlete kickstarted his career in 2007. Mike’s wardrobe contains a wide variety of clothing items which include joggers, hoodies, suits, sweaters and bomber jackets.

You can head over to his Instagram page. As you feed your eyes, you’ll get a glimpse of his style and some fashion inspiration.

P. J. Tucker

P. J. Tucker is in his class when it comes to fashion. It’s not surprising that he’s among the best dressed NBA players. He has played in different countries like Germany, Israel, Italy, and Ukraine. His style is both versatile and exotic.

Apart from following their NBA players on social media, fans also place 888 bet NBA online. These athletes are either donning clothing from sporting wear giants or top designers such as Louboutin, Dolce & Gabbana, to the latest Michael Kors.

The top fashion brands ensure they get nothing less than the best to stay in the spotlight as athletes enjoy the peak of their careers. Fashionistas will continue to emerge in the NBA. Dishing out the best from the fashion world for our insatiable taste is their priority.

Renowned fashion houses keep meeting expectations by providing a steady supply of clothing and trendy fashion items for NBA players.