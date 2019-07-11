The Best Ways to Increase Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Levels Naturally

What is the human growth hormone?

Human growth hormone, also referred to as HGH, is released by the pituitary gland – which is a pea-sized gland found behind the bridge of the nose. Human growth hormones play an important role in promoting growth in children. However, human growth hormone levels begin declining when a person reaches the age of around 30, followed by declining by a factor of 2 or 3 when the person is around 40 years of age. In a nutshell, HGH levels continually decline with age.

Are HGH supplements any good?

Many people these days turn to hgh supplements due to the claims that HGH comes with anti-aging properties. However, the FDA does not approve these anti-aging claims about HGH. Therefore, it is of utmost importance that you consult a certified doctor before you decide to consume any HGH supplement. To give you an insight of the possible hazards, these are some side effects that you could encounter as a result of HGH: increasing levels of cholesterol, joint pain, numbness on the skin, promoting the growth of cancerous tumors, increased risk of diabetes, etc.

How to boost your HGH levels naturally?

Increase the intensity of your exercises.

One of the most effective ways of boosting your HGH levels naturally is through exercise. How much the HGH levels would increase varies from person-to-person depending on several factors, such as the person’s body traits, the nature of the exercise, the intensity of the exercise, and the food consumed. Research suggests that high-intensity exercises tend to boost HGH levels the most effectively. Some of such exercises may include weight training, sprints performed on repeat, interval training, etc.

Avoid eating plenty before you sleep.

It is like the human body to produce a lot of HGH, particularly at night. According to experts, it is wise to avoid eating a lot before you sleep. This is because meals that are high in protein or carbohydrate tend to increase insulin levels in the body. When there is an increased level of insulin, it could act as a blockade to reduce HGH production at night. To avoid this from occurring, it is ideal to have your meals at least 2 to 3 hours before you sleep – as your insulin levels would usually reduce within this time.

Lower your intake of sugar.

A person’s HGH levels could face a potential decrease if there is an increase in insulin levels. As a result, a study discovered that people with diabetes have 3 to 4 times lower HGH levels than people that do not have diabetes. Therefore, for optimizing your HGH levels, it is wise to refrain from consuming a lot of sugar and refined carbohydrates. Excessive intake of sugar would also lead to obesity and gaining weight – which would also have an impact on your HGH levels.

Intermittent fasting.

An adequate number of studies discovered that fasting intermittently plays a significant role in effectively boosting a person’s HGH levels. Intermittent fasting refers to when a person refrains from consuming food for a brief period of time. It is found that after just 2 to 3 days of fasting, a person’s HGH level is doubled or tripled. There are several renowned ways as to how you can carry out your intermittent fasting, some of which include:

Consuming about 500 to 600 calories two days each week. Fasting for 16 hours a day, followed by an 8-hour eating break.

There are two significant ways intermittent fasting aids in boosting a person’s HGH levels. Firstly, it aids in reducing a person’s body fat – which has a direct impact on the production of HGH. Secondly, it aids in keeping the person’s insulin levels reduced – as your body releases insulin when you consume food throughout the day.

Improve the quality of your sleep.

As mentioned before, most of the HGH is released when a person sleeps. Studies suggest that when a person’s quality of sleep is poor, he/she experiences a reduced amount of HGH in their body. Therefore, one of the most effective and proven ways of boosting your HGH levels in the long-term is to get the right amount of deep sleep regularly – which is around 7 to 10 hours each night. You may try to implement some of these tips to improve the quality of your sleep:

Refrain from blue light exposure before you sleep as it could potentially suppress melatonin – which is your sleep hormone. Consuming a high protein breakfast has proven to boost your salivary melatonin levels. Sleep in a dark room, ensuring that the room is at a temperature you are comfortable in.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How Much are Your Genes Truly Responsible for Your Health and Looks?